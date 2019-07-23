uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 56 299.51 N/A -2.48 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 29405.63 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, and a 14.21% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 71.3% respectively. 1.9% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.