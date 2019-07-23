uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|56
|299.51
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|ObsEva SA
|13
|29405.63
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|ObsEva SA
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-46.5%
Liquidity
uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|ObsEva SA
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, and a 14.21% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both uniQure N.V. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 71.3% respectively. 1.9% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
|ObsEva SA
|3.59%
|-0.82%
|9.65%
|-13.42%
|4.65%
|4.98%
For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.
