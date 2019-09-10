uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 252.23 N/A -2.48 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 31 27.14 N/A 3.52 8.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

$82.75 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 81.03%. Competitively Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31, with potential upside of 73.57%. Based on the results delivered earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 94.8%. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.