uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 253.67 N/A -2.48 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 47.16 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price is $85.33, while its potential upside is 55.60%. Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 163.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

