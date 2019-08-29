uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 245.81 N/A -2.48 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 629.26 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.06% and an $85.33 average target price. Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.33, with potential downside of -3.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 0%. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.