uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.68 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered uniQure N.V. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.4 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 85.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.