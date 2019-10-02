uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Since uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of uniQure N.V. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 62,726,540.48% -48.9% -32.6% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 381,611,570.25% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

uniQure N.V. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $74, while its potential upside is 96.29%. Competitively the consensus price target of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 128.43% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors uniQure N.V. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.