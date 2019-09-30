uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 61,768,788.42% -48.9% -32.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,558,398.22% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$74 is uniQure N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 87.20%. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 146.67%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.