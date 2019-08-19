uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 60 257.44 N/A -2.48 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for uniQure N.V. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of uniQure N.V. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

uniQure N.V.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and iBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.36% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $81.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 8.1%. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.