uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 249.36 N/A -2.48 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

uniQure N.V. has a 83.12% upside potential and an average target price of $82.75. Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 231.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.