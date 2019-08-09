uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

This is a contrast between uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 252.42 N/A -2.48 0.00 Galapagos NV 121 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered uniQure N.V. and Galapagos NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 44.49% at a $81 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $157, while its potential downside is -11.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that uniQure N.V. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Galapagos NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 16.78%. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has stronger performance than Galapagos NV

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.