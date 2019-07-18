uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology businesses, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 56 305.93 N/A -2.48 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.37 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of uniQure N.V. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides uniQure N.V. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, and a 11.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.