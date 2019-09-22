uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|62
|210.71
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|66.04
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both uniQure N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 13.72% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
