uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.04 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 13.72% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.