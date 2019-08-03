uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 58 269.56 N/A -2.48 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $81, while its potential upside is 35.95%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 128.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 84.7% respectively. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.