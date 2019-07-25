uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Since uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 57 281.52 N/A -2.48 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.52 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 21.51% at a $81 consensus price target. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus price target and a 41.97% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.