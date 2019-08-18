uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 60 257.44 N/A -2.48 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.69 N/A -12.75 0.00

Demonstrates uniQure N.V. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 42.36% at a $81 average price target. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 average price target and a 42.95% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BeiGene Ltd. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.