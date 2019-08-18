uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|60
|257.44
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|130
|19.69
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
Demonstrates uniQure N.V. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Volatility and Risk
uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 42.36% at a $81 average price target. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 average price target and a 42.95% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BeiGene Ltd. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.