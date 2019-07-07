uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 53 319.99 N/A -2.48 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

uniQure N.V. has a consensus price target of $81, and a 6.90% upside potential. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 213.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 0.75%. About 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.