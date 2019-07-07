uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|53
|319.99
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
uniQure N.V. has a consensus price target of $81, and a 6.90% upside potential. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 213.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 0.75%. About 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
