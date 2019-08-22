uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We will be contrasting the differences between uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 252.82 N/A -2.48 0.00 Allakos Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

uniQure N.V. and Allakos Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $81, and a 44.95% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Allakos Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.