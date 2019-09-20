Uniqure N.V (QURE) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Boosted Position by $3.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 14.58M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure N.V (QURE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 281,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 231,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 265,963 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc by 400,254 shares to 285,502 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 235,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,209 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

