Uniqure N.V. (QURE) Share Price Rose While Tekla Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.06 Million; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stock Value Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.24 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 309,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 37,042 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure N.V. (QURE) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 17,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 19,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 37,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $53.14 lastly. It is down 97.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16,210 shares to 72,382 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 9,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

