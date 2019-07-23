uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $68.58 After 5.00% Down Move; United American Securities Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 320,764 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American AThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.59B company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $65.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QURE worth $129.50M less.

United American Securities Inc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The United American Securities Inc holds 159,095 shares with $18.76M value, down from 169,175 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 15.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and

Among 8 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of QURE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 50,245 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 123,900 shares. 11.13 million were reported by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 186,807 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mig Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 5,441 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc invested in 15,758 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwwm Inc has 253,956 shares for 8.92% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock or 267,466 shares.

United American Securities Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,750 shares to 5,825 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) stake by 239,045 shares and now owns 264,045 shares. Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) was raised too.