uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $60.90 After 8.00% Up Move; NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (NDRBF) Sellers Increased By 1.01% Their Shorts

NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) had an increase of 1.01% in short interest. NDRBF’s SI was 1.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.01% from 1.10M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11153 days are for NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s short sellers to cover NDRBF’s short positions. It closed at $14.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 315,371 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual MeetingThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.31 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $65.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QURE worth $184.40 million more.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, February 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of QURE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Chardan Capital Markets maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Monday, March 4. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

NIBE Industrier AB operates as a heating technology firm in Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. The firm operates in three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. It has a 33.6 P/E ratio. The NIBE Energy Systems business area makes and sells indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and cooling equipment, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, solar panels, domestic boilers, cooling equipment, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for heating, cooling, heat recovery, and hot water applications in homes, apartment blocks, and other properties.