uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $57.50 After 8.00% Up Move; Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) Has 0.53 Sentiment

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 16 funds increased and opened new positions, while 30 sold and decreased positions in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 16.63 million shares, up from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $63 lowest target. $81’s average target is 40.87% above currents $57.5 stock price. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, February 25. Guggenheim maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 26,362 shares traded. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. for 7.10 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 3.75 million shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.21% invested in the company for 719,763 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 204,497 shares.

