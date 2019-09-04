uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $53.59 After 3.00% Down Move; Riggs National Has 1.5 Sentiment

Riggs National Corp (RIGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 18 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 12 cut down and sold their equity positions in Riggs National Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Riggs National Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Riverfront Investment Group Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund for 437,191 shares. Rdl Financial Inc owns 12,055 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 11,702 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc., a Louisiana-based fund reported 7,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $90 highest and $76 lowest target. $82.40’s average target is 53.76% above currents $53.59 stock price. uniQure NV had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.