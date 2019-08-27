uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $53.52 After 7.00% Up Move; Eplus (PLUS) Shorts Raised By 2.07%

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 190,046 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ShrsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.03B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $57.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QURE worth $141.82 million more.

Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) had an increase of 2.07% in short interest. PLUS’s SI was 192,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.07% from 188,600 shares previously. With 88,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s short sellers to cover PLUS’s short positions. The SI to Eplus Inc’s float is 1.45%. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 23,025 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer

Among 6 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $63 lowest target. $82.14’s average target is 53.48% above currents $53.52 stock price. uniQure NV had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology services and products, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Financing. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

