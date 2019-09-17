uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $48.41 After 6.00% Up Move; Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Shorts Lowered By 17.98%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) had a decrease of 17.98% in short interest. HMY’s SI was 6.60M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.98% from 8.05M shares previously. With 4.80 million avg volume, 1 days are for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s short sellers to cover HMY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 6.15M shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD REPORTS FATALITY AT JOEL; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – INVESTIGATION INTO ACCIDENT IS UNDERWAY; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD HARJ.J – UPDATED WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY; 17/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – ONE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED IN SHAFT ORE PASS INCIDENT AND SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES AT MOAB KHOTSONG MINE NEAR ORKNEY; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold, Other SA Miners Settle Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 17/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Fatality At Moab Khotsong; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.20% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 253,016 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public OfferingThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.84 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $51.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QURE worth $110.16M more.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77’s average target is 59.06% above currents $48.41 stock price. uniQure had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

