uniQure N.V. (QURE) Reaches $44.39 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at Deluxe (DLX) Lowered By 6.44%

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) had a decrease of 6.44% in short interest. DLX’s SI was 2.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.44% from 2.54M shares previously. With 321,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s short sellers to cover DLX’s short positions. The SI to Deluxe Corporation’s float is 5.51%. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 60,684 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.76% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 378,483 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.68B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $45.72 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QURE worth $50.49M more.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77’s average target is 73.46% above currents $44.39 stock price. uniQure had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 21.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.