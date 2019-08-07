uniQure N.V. (QURE) EPS Estimated At $-0.75; Last Week Limoneira Company (LMNR) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 13. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Analysts expect uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report $-0.75 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 31.58% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, uniQure N.V.’s analysts see 1.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 76,720 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $343.22 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 124.53 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 1.01M shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 10,100 shares. 3,094 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) or 1 shares. 60,920 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 3,628 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 325,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 230,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 4,235 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 2,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M bought $9,850 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Chardan Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of QURE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, February 25. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, February 25.

