uniQure N.V. (QURE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 223.06 N/A -2.48 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

uniQure N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of uniQure N.V. is $82.75, with potential upside of 70.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.