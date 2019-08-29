uniQure N.V. (QURE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Contrasting side by side

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 254.37 N/A -2.48 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 125.34 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of uniQure N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 55.17% for uniQure N.V. with consensus target price of $85.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.