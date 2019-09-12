uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Contrasting side by side

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 217.96 N/A -2.48 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 14.64 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for uniQure N.V. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us uniQure N.V. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.39% and an $82.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 83.6%. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.