uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparison side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 215.63 N/A -2.48 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.89% and an $82.4 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 528.27%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.