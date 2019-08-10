uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. has 78.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have uniQure N.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.90% -32.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing uniQure N.V. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. N/A 59 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for uniQure N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

uniQure N.V. currently has an average price target of $81, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. The competitors have a potential upside of 137.53%. Based on the results delivered earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of uniQure N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has stronger performance than uniQure N.V.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

uniQure N.V. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

uniQure N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to uniQure N.V.’s competitors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.