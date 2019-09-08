uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Since uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for uniQure N.V. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a 85.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 13.1% respectively. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.