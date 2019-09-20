uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Contrasting side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 214.93 N/A -2.48 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.93 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk and Volatility

uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Curis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $77, with potential upside of 62.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.