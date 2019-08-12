uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 246.49 N/A -2.48 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given uniQure N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$81 is uniQure N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.68%. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 396.03% and its average target price is $1.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.