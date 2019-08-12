uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|59
|246.49
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.30
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk & Volatility
uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given uniQure N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$81 is uniQure N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.68%. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 396.03% and its average target price is $1.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
uniQure N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
