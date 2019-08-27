uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparison side by side

Since uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.43 N/A -2.48 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.45 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for uniQure N.V. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us uniQure N.V. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 54.57% at a $82.14 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.