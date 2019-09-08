uniQure N.V. (QURE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows uniQure N.V. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.4 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 85.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.