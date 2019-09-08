uniQure N.V. (QURE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|62
|229.07
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows uniQure N.V. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$82.4 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 85.25%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
