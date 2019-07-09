uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparing side by side

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 54 312.69 N/A -2.48 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of uniQure N.V. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.55 beta which is 155.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$81 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 5.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.