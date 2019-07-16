uniQure N.V. (QURE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Contrasting side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 55 294.15 N/A -2.48 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. has beta of 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.30% and an $81 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 34.6% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.