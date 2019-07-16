uniQure N.V. (QURE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Contrasting side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|55
|294.15
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
Volatility and Risk
uniQure N.V.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. has beta of 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.30% and an $81 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both uniQure N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 34.6% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
