uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|62
|215.20
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Volatility & Risk
uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta and it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 62.17% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $77. Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, which is potential 361.74% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
uniQure N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 97%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.