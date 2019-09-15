uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 215.20 N/A -2.48 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta and it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 62.17% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $77. Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, which is potential 361.74% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 97%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.