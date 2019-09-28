uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 61,634,349.03% -48.9% -32.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 133,844,772.71% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

uniQure N.V. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $76.2, while its potential upside is 92.76%. Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 421.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.