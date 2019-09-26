uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 186.74 N/A -2.48 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown uniQure N.V. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $76.2, while its potential upside is 84.95%. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 473.00% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.