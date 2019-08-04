uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 269.56 N/A -2.48 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.27 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us uniQure N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a 35.95% upside potential and an average target price of $81.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 92.4%. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.