Uniqure N V F (QURE) Stake Held by Doheny Asset Management; Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $6.69 Million; Share Price Rose

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 3.49M shares traded or 367.62% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 55,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 45,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 100,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “uniQure Announces Achievement of Planned Enrollment in HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of AMT-061 (Etranacogene Dezaparvovec) in Patients with Hemophilia B – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,884 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,905 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $162.88M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Darden Restaurants (DRI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Mgmt Limited Partnership has 700,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Twin Cap Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Street reported 0.06% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 100,116 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce reported 182,360 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 2,415 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 1.95 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt stated it has 0.76% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Srb invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 8,772 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio.