Uniqure N V F (QURE) Position Lifted by Doheny Asset Management; Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Lowered Holding by $4.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 680,197 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 234,591 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.81 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 1.08 million shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 1,409 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Capital Research Glob has 0.08% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 145,622 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ellington Gru Limited Co reported 13,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 206,171 shares. Girard Prns holds 0.07% or 6,048 shares. Intact Investment Management holds 0.15% or 70,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 240,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 50,908 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 12,227 are owned by Regions Financial Corp. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund accumulated 10,049 shares.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UniQure considering potential sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.