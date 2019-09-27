Uniqure N V F (QURE) Market Value Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Position by $616,980; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Value Declined, L & S Advisors Decreased Holding by $415,480

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 23,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 641,228 shares traded or 10.62% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 32,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 1.12 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.29M for 10.92 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.85% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Thornburg owns 97,600 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 29,941 shares. Investec Asset Ltd has invested 0.84% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 2,999 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 9,402 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 11,843 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,810 were reported by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 481,481 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 8,167 are held by Brinker. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 2,462 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com owns 1.64 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Asia Growth Fd by 14,319 shares to 78,629 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Ish Russell 2000 Value (IWN).