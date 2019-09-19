Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

Both Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.15 N/A 0.19 13.32 Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tower International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Tower International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unique Fabricating Inc. Its rival Tower International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Unique Fabricating Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tower International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Tower International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Tower International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. has -39.1% weaker performance while Tower International Inc. has 29.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Tower International Inc. beats Unique Fabricating Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.