Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

We are comparing Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.15 N/A 0.37 8.85 Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.47 N/A 2.92 10.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unique Fabricating Inc. and Miller Industries Inc. Miller Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Miller Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unique Fabricating Inc. and Miller Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 4.7% Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.12 beta indicates that Unique Fabricating Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Miller Industries Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Unique Fabricating Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Miller Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Miller Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unique Fabricating Inc. and Miller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 83.7% respectively. 15.85% are Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Miller Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -7.71% -21.22% -30.83% -59.92% -65.67% -23.46% Miller Industries Inc. -2.87% -3.19% 4.27% 18.45% 22.17% 16.74%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. has -23.46% weaker performance while Miller Industries Inc. has 16.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Miller Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Unique Fabricating Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.