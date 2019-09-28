Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Both Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.48 6.69M 0.19 13.32 Johnson Controls International plc 43 0.95 792.71M 1.88 22.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Johnson Controls International plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Johnson Controls International plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 246,790,615.32% 4% 1.6% Johnson Controls International plc 1,848,670,708.96% 11.5% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Unique Fabricating Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Johnson Controls International plc’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Johnson Controls International plc are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Unique Fabricating Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unique Fabricating Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Johnson Controls International plc has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential downside of -11.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unique Fabricating Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 93.8%. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.85%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Johnson Controls International plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend while Johnson Controls International plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc beats Unique Fabricating Inc. on 14 of the 14 factors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.