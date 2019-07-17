Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Analysts expect Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 78.26% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. UFAB’s profit would be $488,953 giving it 15.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Unique Fabricating, Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.0352 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 1,382 shares traded. Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) has declined 65.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFAB News: 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Rev $181M-$185M; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Unique Fabricating; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $0.82 TO $0.86; 22/04/2018 – DJ Unique Fabricating Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFAB); 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $20M-$21M; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC – SEES 2018 REV BETWEEN $181 MLN TO $185 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC UFAB.A FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 53 sold and decreased their holdings in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida. The investment professionals in our database now have: 42.13 million shares, up from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 38,093 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 504,132 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 91,796 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.64% invested in the company for 126,896 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 328,936 shares.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.69M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

